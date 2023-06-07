EPA funds University of Arizona environmental justice center

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $10 million to the University of Arizona to fund a center devoted to environmental justice.

The money will support the Western Environmental Science Technical Assistance Center for Environmental Justice for five years.

Under the project public health researchers will collaborate with community organizations to implement projects in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada and the U.S. Pacific Islands.

It’s one of 17 such centers selected by the EPA in partnership with the Department of Energy.

They’ll focus on historically marginalized communities with hands-on technical assistance and training while accessing funds from the Biden administration’s Investing in America agenda.