© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's service in Page on 91.7 is off the air. We expect a solution and return to air on June 15. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

EPA funds University of Arizona environmental justice center

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST
NSE.ORG
/

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $10 million to the University of Arizona to fund a center devoted to environmental justice.

The money will support the Western Environmental Science Technical Assistance Center for Environmental Justice for five years.

Under the project public health researchers will collaborate with community organizations to implement projects in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada and the U.S. Pacific Islands.

It’s one of 17 such centers selected by the EPA in partnership with the Department of Energy.

They’ll focus on historically marginalized communities with hands-on technical assistance and training while accessing funds from the Biden administration’s Investing in America agenda.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News University of ArizonaEnvironmental JusticeEPA
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF