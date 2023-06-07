Fire restrictions set for state trust lands in central Arizona

Arizona fire managers on Thursday will implement stage 1 fire restrictions on state trust lands in central Arizona.

The rules ban campfires except for in developed campsites and picnic areas and prohibit smoking outdoors in Gila, Maricopa and Pinal counties.

It also bans fireworks and other incendiary devices along with welding and operating open-flame torches.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management say they continue to see an uptick in fire activity amid dry and warm weather.

Stage 1 restrictions are already in effect on state trust lands in La Paz, Mohave and Yuma counties and the department is evaluating fire bans in other areas.