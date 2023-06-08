Smoke from prescribed burn west of Flagstaff impacting city, I-40

© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's service in Page on 91.7 is off the air. We expect a solution and return to air on June 15th. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST
Smoke from a large, prescribed burn about 10 miles southwest of Flagstaff is impacting parts of the city and elsewhere as crews continue ignitions.

The 4,500-acre Crater Sinks project began Wednesday and is expected to wrap up today.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Thursday afternoon will see the most significant smoke impacts.

The smoke plume is clearly visible from the Verde Valley including Cottonwood and moderate smoke is also currently impacting Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff.

It’s expected to diminish throughout the day and into the evening and again settle tonight in Oak Creek.

Tomorrow, warmer temperatures should cause the smoke to lift but some lingering effects are possible through the weekend.

The Crater Sinks project is taking place on a mix of federal and state land and is a collaboration between the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Coconino National Forest.

It’s been in the planning stages for four years.

The project is one of several prescribed and managed lightning-caused wildfires currently taking place in the region.

