4 Arizonans receive prison time for COVID-19 assistance fraud

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says four people have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining millions in federal COVID-19 assistance, including a husband and wife who netted $13 million.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday four people in three separate cases were recently given “significant prison terms” for taking advantage of PPP loans.

Kimberly and Jason Coleman of Mesa were sentenced to 10 years and five years, respectively. Investigators say they spent over $13 million in fraudulently obtained loans on luxury cars, real estate properties and high-end retail merchandise. They were convicted of falsely submitting two dozen loan applications to collectively receive over $30 million. Investigators say more than 10 submissions were approved, netting them over $13 million in funds.

Sean Swaringer of Peoria and Willie Mitchell of Phoenix were each sentenced to nearly a decade imprisonment for similar crimes. Prosecutors say Swaringer recruited at least 10 others to apply for loans in exchange for a cut of the funds. Mitchell was sentenced in February to more than eight years for conspiring with others to fraudulently obtain seven PPP loans totaling almost $9.5 million. He spent the money on several properties, vacations and a car.

The FBI led the investigations.