© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's service in Page on 91.7 is off the air. We expect a solution and return to air on June 15th. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Diné paramedic wins Arizona's prestigious Emergency Medical Care Technician Award

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST
Rose Blackhorse-Gill poses with family members after receiving the Emergency Medical Care Technician award from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Submitted photo/via Navajo-Hopi Observer
/
Rose Blackhorse-Gill poses with family members after receiving the Emergency Medical Care Technician award from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

A Diné paramedic and critical care transport specialist has received Arizona’s prestigious Emergency Medical Care Technician award.

The Navajo-Hopi Observer reports Rose Blackhorse-Gill was recognized by the Arizona Department of Health Services Bureau of Emergency Medical Service and Trauma Systems. She started as an EMT in 2005 working for Sacred Mountain Medical Services based in Tuba City on the Navajo Nation.

Blackhorse-Gill lives in Chilchinbeto and drives nearly 200 miles to Flagstaff to resupply medications which she brings back to medical service bases in Tuba City and Kayenta.

Colleagues describe Blackhorse-Gill as “selfless” and say she worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily in Kayenta which was “ground zero” for the outbreak in Arizona.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo Nationfirst respondersDineIndigeneous People
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF