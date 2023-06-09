Diné paramedic wins Arizona's prestigious Emergency Medical Care Technician Award

A Diné paramedic and critical care transport specialist has received Arizona’s prestigious Emergency Medical Care Technician award.

The Navajo-Hopi Observer reports Rose Blackhorse-Gill was recognized by the Arizona Department of Health Services Bureau of Emergency Medical Service and Trauma Systems. She started as an EMT in 2005 working for Sacred Mountain Medical Services based in Tuba City on the Navajo Nation.

Blackhorse-Gill lives in Chilchinbeto and drives nearly 200 miles to Flagstaff to resupply medications which she brings back to medical service bases in Tuba City and Kayenta.

Colleagues describe Blackhorse-Gill as “selfless” and say she worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily in Kayenta which was “ground zero” for the outbreak in Arizona.