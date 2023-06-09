© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Ex-teacher sentenced to prison for death threat against Arizona Senator

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST
A former Tucson middle school teacher has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to making a death threat against Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers.

Donald Glenn Brown pleaded guilty in April to a charge of attempting to make a terroristic threat and was sentenced Tuesday in Navajo County Superior Court.

The Arizona Republic reported that Brown was accused of sending the threatening email to a Show Low store last July Fourth from a fake account. Rogers, a far-right Republican, was in Show Low at that time for an Independence Day parade. She represents Arizona’s 7th legislative district that includes Flagstaff.

According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety report, Brown threatened to fatally shoot Rogers and then shoot-up the store.

In a statement to the court included in a presentence report, the Republic reported that Brown wrote that he was “utterly and terribly ashamed” of his actions and had no intent of acting upon them.

Brown, a former music teacher, resigned from the Tucson Unified School District after he was arrested and charged in the case.

Rogers and the store owners asked the judge to impose a prison sentence rather than probation for Brown.

