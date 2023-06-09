Flagstaff City Council urges Biden to support Grand Canyon monument

The Flagstaff City Council unanimously voted to back the creation of a new national monument around the Grand Canyon.

The resolution formally calls on President Joe Biden to form the monument.

It would protect more than 1 million acres around Grand Canyon National Park and forever ban mining in the region.

A 20-year ban is set to expire in 2032.

Flagstaff’s Mayor Becky Daggett and Vice Mayor Austin Aslan met with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland when she visited the area several weeks ago.

Gov. Katie Hobbs also voiced support for the issue and urged the president to officially designate the monument.