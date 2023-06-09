Report: Unused border lights threaten wildlife

A new report from the Center for Biological Diversity says about 1,800 stadium lights across protected lands on the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona could affect animal migration routes and dozens of threatened and endangered species if turned on.

The lights were installed under the Trump administration and aren’t operational yet. Federal officials say that Customs and Border Protection are set to complete the installation of border barrier systems, including the lighting.

Sixteen threatened and endangered species live in areas that would be affected by the lighting. It’s a critical habitat for the yellow-billed cuckoo, Sonoyta mud turtle, beautiful shiner, Yaqui catfish and others.

The Center wants federal officials to remove the lights or do a thorough environmental review of potential harm to the ecosystem that was waived when the lights were initially installed.