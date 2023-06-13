Navajo officers contact hundreds of Native Americans affected by PHX fraudulent sober living homes

Navajo law enforcement teams made contact with several hundred Native Americans from various tribes who are living on the streets in the metro Phoenix area, after the state cracked down on Medicaid fraud and suspended unlicensed sober living homes. Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch made the announcement Monday. Branch says the majority of the contacts are Navajo.

Many tribal members accepted offers of temporary housing before moving to legitimate facilities, while others agreed to return to their reservations.

State officials believe the fake homes have defrauded Arizona out of hundreds of millions of its share of federal Medicaid dollars. Arizona authorities so far have seized $75 million and have issued 45 indictments in the investigation that also includes the FBI and the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

Arizona officials have said hundreds of fake sober living homes are believed to be currently operating in the Phoenix area and other parts of the state.