Parvo outbreak halts cat adoptions and drop-offs at Mohave County Animal Shelter

Officials in Mohave County have put a moratorium on accepting cats and kittens at the county animal shelter because of the largest outbreak of parvovirus there in years.

They say it’ll allow workers to deep clean the cat room and attend to the population of cats that are already there.

The shelter has also put cat adoptions on hold for at least the next month or until the county’s veterinarian believes the animals are healthy.

Officials say a large cat population there hasn’t been vaccinated against the virus. Parvo is potentially deadly and can spread in animals through oral or fecal contact.

Symptoms include lethargy, frothing at the mouth, and fever. Officials say the shelter’s pause on accepting cats will last until July 1.