Victims of fatal Lake Mary Road crash identified

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials have identified the victims of a fatal car crash last week on Lake Mary Road.

They say Daniel Lomayestewa of Second Mesa and Sherra Lyon of Mormon Lake were killed when the cars they were each driving collided Thu, June 8.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and there were no passengers in either vehicle.

A witness says one of the cars was driving recklessly before the crash.

That driver had a suspended license and there are indications they may have been impaired by alcohol when the car crossed over the centerline and struck the other vehicle.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner has run toxicology tests to determine any possible levels of impairment by either driver.