ADOT plans closures on 89A near Sedona for rockfall mitigation work

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning lane closures beginning next week on State Route 89A near Sedona. The lane restrictions are part of an ongoing rockfall mitigation project. ADOT says drivers should expect lengthy delays.

The work will be conducted between Owenby Way, near uptown Sedona, and the Midgley Bridge picnic area. 89A closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, June 20-22, and again on Tuesday, June 27, and Wednesday, June 28.

Drivers, including those traveling to Slide Rock State Park or other areas in Oak Creek Canyon, will need to use detours. Sedona-area drivers can reach southbound SR 89A by using SR 179 to northbound Interstate 17 at the Flagstaff Airport exit (J.W. Powell interchange). Drivers coming from the Flagstaff-area drivers can use southbound I-17 to northbound SR 179 to reach Sedona.

More information is on ADOT’s website at www.azdot.gov/SR89A.