Coconino County officials warn of jury phone scam

Coconino County authorities are warning of a recent phone scam related to jury service.

Officials say people has received calls in which a person impersonating the jury commissioner aggressively asks for personal information.

The scammer has used threatening language to try to confirm addresses, dates of birth and other details.

Coconino County Jury Commissioner Valerie Wyant says the Superior Court doesn’t contact the public demanding such personal information over the phone and, according to court procedure, official contacts don’t include threats.

The Arizona Attorney General has been notified about the scam and those who’ve received the calls are asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office or the county Attorney’s Office.