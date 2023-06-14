© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County officials warn of jury phone scam

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST
40% of robocalls reportedly are scams.
PhotoAlto/Antoine Arraou
/
Getty Images/PhotoAlto
40% of robocalls reportedly are scams.

Coconino County authorities are warning of a recent phone scam related to jury service.

Officials say people has received calls in which a person impersonating the jury commissioner aggressively asks for personal information.

The scammer has used threatening language to try to confirm addresses, dates of birth and other details.

Coconino County Jury Commissioner Valerie Wyant says the Superior Court doesn’t contact the public demanding such personal information over the phone and, according to court procedure, official contacts don’t include threats.

The Arizona Attorney General has been notified about the scam and those who’ve received the calls are asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office or the county Attorney’s Office.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino CountyscamLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF