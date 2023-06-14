Crews begin ignitions on prescribed burn north of San Francisco Peaks

Fire crews have begun ignitions on a 4,000-acre prescribed burn near Flagstaff.

The Wild Bill project is slated to last two days about 11 miles northeast of the city on the west side of Highway 180.

Officials say they’re reintroducing fire into a fire-dependent ecosystem in an attempt to reduce the threat of severe wildfire in the area near the San Francisco Peaks.

Winds are expected to disperse smoke to the northeast during the day and smoke could impact some areas along the highway.

Managers will coordinate possible traffic control with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Nighttime smoke could drain to Bellemont and impact Interstate 40.