Crews begin ignitions on prescribed burn north of San Francisco Peaks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST
The Flagstaff Ranger District treated just over 1,000 acres north of the San Francisco Peaks on Wednesday, April 26 as part of the Horseshoe Burn Project. June's Wild Bill project aims to treat another 4,000 acres in the area.
USDA Forest Service/ Coconino National Forest.
/
Fire crews have begun ignitions on a 4,000-acre prescribed burn near Flagstaff.

The Wild Bill project is slated to last two days about 11 miles northeast of the city on the west side of Highway 180.

Officials say they’re reintroducing fire into a fire-dependent ecosystem in an attempt to reduce the threat of severe wildfire in the area near the San Francisco Peaks.

Winds are expected to disperse smoke to the northeast during the day and smoke could impact some areas along the highway.

Managers will coordinate possible traffic control with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Nighttime smoke could drain to Bellemont and impact Interstate 40.

KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Coconino National ForestPrescribed burnsLocal News
