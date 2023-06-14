© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Wilbur Fire expected to produce more smoke as crews continue burns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 14, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST
An aerial view of the Wilbur Fire's smoke column on Wed, June 14, 2023.
USFS/Inciweb
/
An aerial view of the Wilbur Fire's smoke column on Wed, June 14, 2023.

Fire officials say smoke from a lightning-caused wildfire near Clints Well will likely be visible through the weekend.

According to managers, smoke is expected to be light but noticeable from the Verde Valley and along Lake Mary Road and state routes 260 and 87 and could settle in drainages and valleys at night.

Crews are continuing back-burns using a drone to start ignitions as they take advantage of favorable conditions to reduce hazardous fuels while protecting infrastructure, watersheds and wildlife habitat from catastrophic wildfire.

The Coconino National Forest has issued a closure in the area.

Visitors are asked to travel with caution and traffic delays are expected on S.R. 87 and 260 through Friday.

Wildfire News Fire Season 2023 Coconino National Forest
