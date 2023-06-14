Wilbur Fire expected to produce more smoke as crews continue burns

Fire officials say smoke from a lightning-caused wildfire near Clints Well will likely be visible through the weekend.

According to managers, smoke is expected to be light but noticeable from the Verde Valley and along Lake Mary Road and state routes 260 and 87 and could settle in drainages and valleys at night.

Crews are continuing back-burns using a drone to start ignitions as they take advantage of favorable conditions to reduce hazardous fuels while protecting infrastructure, watersheds and wildlife habitat from catastrophic wildfire.

The Coconino National Forest has issued a closure in the area.

Visitors are asked to travel with caution and traffic delays are expected on S.R. 87 and 260 through Friday.