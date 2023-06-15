Coconino National Forest to receive federal grant for trail maintenance and signage in Sedona's Red Rock district

The Coconino National Forest is receiving more than one million dollars in federal funding for trail maintenance, upgrades and signage around the Sedona area.

The funding comes from The Great American Outdoors Act. It was passed in 2020, creating the Legacy Restoration Fund, which is set to receive nearly two billion dollars annually through fiscal year 2025.

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say the bulk of the funding will be used to conduct deferred maintenance on the Red Rock Ranger District, including adding fencing and adding signage to trails for hiker safety and orientation.

The Sedona Red Rock News reports an additional $380,000 has been set aside for new signage in Loy Canyon to keep hikers from straying off-trail and damaging fragile ecosystems.