© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

KNAU's service is restored on 91.7 in Page.
KNAU and Arizona News

Wind, critical fire weather expected across northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 19, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the region on Monday, June 19, 2023.
NWS Flagstaff
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the region on Monday, June 19, 2023.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for much of northern Arizona Monday.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says fire danger is especially high due to strong winds and low humidity. A combination of the two can cause fire to quickly expand before first responders have a chance to contain the blaze.

Winds are forecasted to hit up to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 40 to 50 miles.

The warning applies to northeastern Arizona, the Coconino Plateau and Yavapai County.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsred flag warningNational Weather Servicearizona fire
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF