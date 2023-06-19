Wind, critical fire weather expected across northern Arizona

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for much of northern Arizona Monday.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says fire danger is especially high due to strong winds and low humidity. A combination of the two can cause fire to quickly expand before first responders have a chance to contain the blaze.

Winds are forecasted to hit up to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 40 to 50 miles.

The warning applies to northeastern Arizona, the Coconino Plateau and Yavapai County.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday.

