Flagstaff City Council to take on short-term rentals

The Flagstaff City Council is set to take on short-term rentals during their meeting today.

The proposed ordinance includes a $175 annual licensing fee applied to any short-term housing rented out for less than 30 days. Operating a short-term rental without a license would result in a $1,000 fine per month. It also gives the city the ability to deny a license.

Cities like Flagstaff have struggled for years with how to regular short-term rentals such as Airbnb’s and VRBOs, especially when it comes to violations like trash, parking and noise complaints.

Lake Havasu and Payson recently implemented similar regulations.

If approved, the ordinance will go into effect this November.