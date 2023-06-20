Murder victim identified after remains found near Flagstaff

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says it’s identified a murder victim whose remains were found north of Flagstaff.

They say the body of David Wilkinson was discovered in October 2020 in a shallow grave off Highway 180 near the Lava River Cave.

DNA was used to make the positive identification and the county medical examiner determined it was a homicide.

They’re asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Wilkinson had been camping on the Prescott and Coconino national forests and may have approached other campers.

He was 56 at the time of his death and 5-feet-11-inches tall and 165 pounds with graying hair and a beard and wore glasses.

He may have been traveling with two dogs and was likely driving a white Toyota Paseo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.