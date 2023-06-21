Hobbs: Arizona counties can't hand count ballots

Arizona counties won’t get state approval to count ballots by hand. Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a proposal to allow whatever official who oversees elections to do a hand count rather than use automatic tabulating equipment.

She says counting ballots by hand takes more time and is less accurate.

The bill’s sponsor says state law always allowed for hand counts and all legislation did is “clarify existing law.” It was crafted with the help of Cochise County, which attempted to do a full hand count of the 2022 general election after two Republican supervisors questioned the accuracy of machine counting.

A judge later blocked the move.

However, the veto is unlikely to end the legal fight.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to consider doing a hand count of the 2024 election earlier this month.