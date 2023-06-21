Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing teen

Navajo police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hailey Parrish was last seen at a foster home in Tuba City at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hailey is 5'6" and 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Authorities did not provide any additional information.

She’s been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on Hailey Parrish’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District at 928-283-3112.