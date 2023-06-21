© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing teen

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST
Navajo Division of Public Safety
Navajo police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hailey Parrish was last seen at a foster home in Tuba City at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hailey is 5'6" and 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Authorities did not provide any additional information.

She’s been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on Hailey Parrish’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District at 928-283-3112.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo NationTuba Citynavajo police departmentMissing and Murdered Indigenous People
KNAU STAFF
