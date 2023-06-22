Invasive New Zealand mud snail found in Tonto Creek

State wildlife officials say they’ve confirmed invasive New Zealand mudsnails in Tonto Creek.

The presence of the invasive species forced the Tonto Creek Hatchery to close starting today.

Arizona Game and Fish plan to survey the area to determine how many snails spread in the creek.

New Zealand mudsnails are a non-native species. They compete with other species for food and could harm native mollusks and fish. This can harm ecosystems and interrupt food chains, as well as clog water and power infrastructure and pose safety hazards.

The snails were first discovered in the Colorado River in 2002. They then moved downstream through the Grand Canyon and into lakes Mead and Mohave. They’ve also been found in Oak Creek and the lower Verde River.