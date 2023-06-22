Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Twenty-nine-year-old Montre Billy Reed was last seen in Phoenix after telling his mother he was going to a sober living home. His family states he suffers from mental illness.

Authorities describe Reed as a Native American male, 5’11”, 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left forearm. Reed also goes by the nicknames “Tre” and “Monkay.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts of wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District, (928) 283-3111/3112, or call 911.