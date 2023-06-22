© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM MST
Navajo Police Department Tuba City District

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Twenty-nine-year-old Montre Billy Reed was last seen in Phoenix after telling his mother he was going to a sober living home. His family states he suffers from mental illness.

Authorities describe Reed as a Native American male, 5’11”, 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left forearm. Reed also goes by the nicknames “Tre” and “Monkay.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts of wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District, (928) 283-3111/3112, or call 911.

Navajo Police Department Tuba City District
/

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo NationTuba Citynavajo police departmentMissing and Murdered Indigenous People
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF