Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in long-running water rights case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published June 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST
It's estimated that up to 16,000 households, or about a third of all residents on the Navajo Nation lack running water and have to haul it from filling stations around the reservation. Officials say it's very time consuming and about 67 times more expensive than using a municipal water source.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Navajo Nation Thursday in a landmark decision about the tribe’s rights to the water in the Colorado River. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

The Navajo Nation sued the federal government ten years ago asking for an assessment of the Tribe’s water needs and a plan to meet them.

In a 5 to 4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled the 1868 treaty which established the Navajo Nation as a “permanent home” for the Navajo people does not require the United States to take steps to secure water for the tribe.

The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President calls the ruling “disappointing” and says it “highlights the broader challenges faced by Indigenous communities” in securing their rights to resources.

An estimated one third of the people living on the Navajo Nation do not have running water in their homes.

The ruling favors the states of Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and water districts in California. The Arizona Department of Water Resources says the agency is “grateful” for the outcome and that the decision will preserve “the Secretary of the Interior’s ability to manage the Lower Colorado River system,” in the midst of “drought, climate change, and historic overuse.”

Arizona Department of Water Resources Navajo Nation water rights arizona water water supplies U.S. Supreme Court
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
