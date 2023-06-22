Wildfire near Jacob Lake being managed to promote forest health

A lightning-caused wildfire burning near Jacob Lake on the Kaibab National Forest is being managed to promote forest health.

Forest officials say the Three Lakes Fire was discovered last week and is burning at a low-to-moderate speed through mixed pine and aspen forest. Green grasses have held fire activity to a slow spread.

The Three Lakes Fire is expected to grow in the coming days as warmer, drier weather sets in. Fire crews with the Forest Service, National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management are patrolling the fire, collecting data on behavior and ground conditions and preparing containment lines. Portions of the burn area were already prepared for a prescribed burn project that was planned for late spring.

Smoke may be visible from various forest roads in and around Jacob Lake, as well as in the House Rock Valley area.