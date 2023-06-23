Gov. Hobbs signs sweeping abortion protection executive order, includes prosecution ban

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed a sweeping executive order to protect anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion from prosecution. The Democratic governor said Friday she will continue to fight for access to safe and legal abortions.

The order bans local prosecutors from bringing abortion-related charges and state agencies from assisting in any criminal investigations. In addition, Arizona will not honor any extradition requests for people wanted for assisting, providing or seeking an abortion. Only the State Attorney will be able to oversee abortion-related prosecutions.

Under the order, Hobbs will also create a special council to make recommendations on how to expand access to sexual and reproductive health care.

Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law. Last year, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a law dating back to 1864 that criminalizes nearly all abortions. That pre-statehood law was already barred from being enforced for decades because of Roe v. Wade.

Hobbs' action comes at the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had legalized abortion nationally. On Thursday, she announced her support for state legislation codifying access to contraception.