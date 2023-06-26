© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Fire restrictions begin Thursday for Coconino County, Flagstaff and two national forests

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST
3TV/CBS 5
/

Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff, and two national forests will implement fire restrictions beginning Thursday.

Stage I fire and smoking restrictions will go into effect June 29, 2023, at 8 a.m. across the entirety of the Coconino National Forest and the Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

Under Stage I restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within developed recreation sites. Smoking is also prohibited, except within enclosed vehicles, buildings, or developed sites. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsFire restrictionsCoconino CountyFlagstaffCoconino National ForestWilliams Ranger DistrictKaibab National Forestwildfire season
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF