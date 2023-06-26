Fire restrictions begin Thursday for Coconino County, Flagstaff and two national forests

Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff, and two national forests will implement fire restrictions beginning Thursday.

Stage I fire and smoking restrictions will go into effect June 29, 2023, at 8 a.m. across the entirety of the Coconino National Forest and the Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

Under Stage I restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within developed recreation sites. Smoking is also prohibited, except within enclosed vehicles, buildings, or developed sites. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions.