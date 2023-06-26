© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

New Mexico sets up hotline for people seeking access to abortion clinics

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Nathan Rott
/
NPR
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration has set up a new telephone hotline for people seeking access to abortion clinics, as well as transportation and other assistance.

She says the hotline is already live but is still being built out. It will be staffed by registered nurses with the state Department of Health and paid for using existing resources.

New Mexico has seen a surge in abortions, driven largely by residents from Texas, Arizona, Utah, and other states that have enacted abortion restrictions and bans. New Mexico is currently one of the states that has legal access to abortions.

It has been one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The number is (833) 767-3776.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNew MexicoNew Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grishamabortion
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press