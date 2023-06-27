Prescott National Forest, Yavapai County, Clarkdale latest to announce Stage I Fire Restrictions

Prescott, Clarkdale, Yavapai County and the Prescott National Forest are the latest entities to announce implementation of Stage 1 Fire and Smoking Restrictions. Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff, the Coconino National Forest and parts of the Kaibab National Forest have already fire restrictions effective Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 8 a.m. in advance of the Fourth of July weekend.

Under Stage I restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within developed recreation sites. Smoking is also prohibited, except within enclosed vehicles, buildings, or developed sites.

Fireworks are never allowed on all national forest and state lands.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions.