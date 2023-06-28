150,000 dropped from Medicaid coverage in Arizona

An estimated 150,000 people have been dropped from the state’s Medicaid rolls so far with more than three-quarters of them removed for procedural errors.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System says they’ve only received a handful of appeals and they’re urging current members to update their information and contact details so they can be alerted to any changes in their status.

The cuts in Medicaid enrollment are the first wave of reductions that AHCCCS projects could reach 600,000 by the end of the year. They're prompted by the reinstatement of enrollment requirements that were lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say all 2.5 million members will have their status reviewed on a rolling basis by March 2024