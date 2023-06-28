© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News
KNAU and Arizona News

150,000 dropped from Medicaid coverage in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST
Enrollment in the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System – the state’s Medicaid program – peaked at more than 2.5 million members this spring, after years of pandemic-era rules expanded coverage. Since those rules were rescinded, about 150,000 people have been removed from the rolls, with 600,000 expected to be dropped by next spring.
Megan Bridgeman
/
Cronkite News
An estimated 150,000 people have been dropped from the state’s Medicaid rolls so far with more than three-quarters of them removed for procedural errors.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System says they’ve only received a handful of appeals and they’re urging current members to update their information and contact details so they can be alerted to any changes in their status.

The cuts in Medicaid enrollment are the first wave of reductions that AHCCCS projects could reach 600,000 by the end of the year. They're prompted by the reinstatement of enrollment requirements that were lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say all 2.5 million members will have their status reviewed on a rolling basis by March 2024

