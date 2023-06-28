Justice Department announces outreach program to fight crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people

The U.S. Department of Justice plans to funnel more resources toward addressing the alarming rate of disappearances and murders of Indigenous people. The agency announced a new outreach program Wednesday.

Five attorneys and five coordinators will be dispatched to several regions around the country to help with investigations of unsolved cases and related crimes. Their reach will span from Arizona and New Mexico, to Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Michigan and Minnesota.

The announcement came as a special commission gathered in Albuquerque for one of its final field hearings as it works to develop recommendations on improving the response from law enforcement and coordination within local, state, tribal and federal justice systems.

The goals of the 37-member commission include tracking and reporting data on missing-person, homicide and human trafficking cases and increasing information sharing with tribal governments on violent crimes investigations and other prosecutions on Indian lands.

Aside from making recommendations to the Interior and Justice departments, the commission also is tasked with boosting resources for survivors and victims’ families, such as providing access to social workers and counselors.