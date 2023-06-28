© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott residents suing Arizona for giving millions to rodeo

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published June 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST
Two Prescott residents and a legal rights group say the $15.3 million payout earmarked for Prescott's annual rodeo violates the state Constitution's “gift clause.”
Prescott Frontier Days
/
Facebook
Two Prescott residents and a legal rights group say the $15.3 million payout earmarked for Prescott's annual rodeo violates the state Constitution's “gift clause.”

A recent lawsuit claims a multi-million-dollar subsidy in the state budget earmarked for Prescott's annual World’s Oldest Rodeo event violates the Arizona Constitution.

Two Prescott residents and a legal rights group say the $15.3 million payout violates the state Constitution's “gift clause.” The clause requires all gifts to serve a public purpose and that the state must account for the gift’s direct benefit. The lawsuit also alleges that taxpayers will actually suffer a financial loss.

But Prescott Valley Rep. Quang [KWONG] Nguyen [WIN] says the payout would be a boon for the local economy. The rodeo generated $37 million in economic activity in 2022 and drew in more than 90,000 spectators.

The nonprofit company that owns the rodeo – Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. – presented a $40 million upgrade to the city earlier this year. The proposal includes the renovation of existing city-owned buildings plus a new convention center, covered arena and a grandstand.

State lawyers agreed during a hearing Tuesday to withhold the money until the courts resolve the lawsuit. That legal battle could take months or even years.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsPrescottprescott frontier daysArizona LegislatureArizona Rep. Quang Nguyen
Bree Burkitt
Bree.Burkitt@nau.edu
See stories by Bree Burkitt