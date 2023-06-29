© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST
Navajo Police Department Tuba City District
The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Fifty-six-year-old Lionel Lee Goldtooth was last seen Friday, June 23, 2023, in Tuba City. Authorities describe him as a Native American male, 5’10”, 190 lbs., with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

Goldtooth has a scar on his left knee and several tattoos, including a neck tattoo with the wording “Ramona,” feathers tattooed on his left arm and two tattoos on his right arm with the wording “Fearless” and “Cowboy Up” surrounded by flames.

Anyone with information on Lionel Lee Goldtooth’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District, (928) 283-3111/3112, or call 911.

Navajo Police Department Tuba City District
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsMissing and Murdered Indigenous PeopleMISSING PERSONNavajo Nationnavajo police departmentTuba City
