Pedestrian deaths surged in Arizona in 2022

A new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association found Arizona had one of the highest increases in pedestrian deaths last year,

An initial count shows 307 pedestrians were killed in Arizona traffic in 2022. That’s 47 more deaths than the previous year and about a 40% increase from 2019.

Only New Mexico is projected to have had a worse pedestrian fatality rate.

Pedestrian deaths are a national problem. They’ve increased by 77% since 2010 compared to a 25% increase for all other traffic-related deaths.