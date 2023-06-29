© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Pedestrian deaths surged in Arizona in 2022

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST
A $32 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will fund several infrastructure and pedestrian safety projects in downtown Flagstaff including the installation of gates at the railroad crossings on Beaver (pictured) and San Francisco streets.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
A pedestrian crosses Beaver Street near Route 66 in Downtown Flagstaff.

A new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association found Arizona had one of the highest increases in pedestrian deaths last year,

An initial count shows 307 pedestrians were killed in Arizona traffic in 2022. That’s 47 more deaths than the previous year and about a 40% increase from 2019.

Only New Mexico is projected to have had a worse pedestrian fatality rate.

Pedestrian deaths are a national problem. They’ve increased by 77% since 2010 compared to a 25% increase for all other traffic-related deaths.

KNAU STAFF
