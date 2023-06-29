Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect in northern Arizona

Stage 1 Fire and Smoking Restrictions are set to start at 8 a.m. Thursday throughout northern Arizona. The restrictions will apply to the following entities:



Prescott, Clarkdale, Yavapai County and the Prescott National Forest

State trust lands in Apache, Navajo and Yavapai counties as well as areas south of the Grand Canyon in Coconino County

Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff and the Coconino National Forest

Parts of the Kaibab National Forest on the Williams Ranger District

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

The restrictions go into effect ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

All fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within developed recreation sites. Smoking is also prohibited, except within enclosed vehicles, buildings, or developed sites. Fireworks are never allowed on all national forest and state lands.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions.

Stage 1 restrictions are currently in place on state trust lands within Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal and Yuma counties.