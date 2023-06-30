© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona women can soon access birth control without a prescription

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST
A package of Aviane birth control pills. The federal program known as Title X provides birth control, tests for sexually transmitted infections, and offers other reproductive health care for low-income patients.
Crixell Matthews/VPM
Arizona women will be able to access birth control without a prescription starting this July.

Pharmacists will be able to dispense birth control pills, hormonal contraceptive vaginal rings and hormonal contraceptive patches to patients even without a prescription.

Women will still need to answer some questions from the pharmacist to determine if the hormones are safe and appropriate for them.

It’s part of a new law aimed to enhance accessibility and empower women in family planning decisions.

Officials have yet to announce a date when the contraceptives will be available without an individual prescription.

KNAU STAFF
