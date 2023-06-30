Excessive heat in the forecast for much of Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for eight of Arizona’s 15 counties starting this weekend.

They include Pima and Maricopa counties and most of Mohave and Yavapai as well as some parts of Coconino County.

Forecasters are calling for extreme heat in the Grand Canyon with temperatures reaching 116 at Phantom Ranch and 104 at Havasupai Gardens on Monday.

Much of northern Arizona’s lower elevations will reach the upper 90s and 100s with 109 degrees expected in Camp Verde Monday.

Forecasters are calling for temperatures reaching 115 in the Phoenix area.

The weather service recommends that people should avoid sun exposure from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during extremely hot days, stay hydrated and wear loose-fitting clothing.