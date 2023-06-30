Prescott Valley police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

Police are asking for the public’s help after a drive-by shooting rocked a Prescott Valley neighborhood late Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired into a home and car near State Route 69 and Navajo Drive just after midnight.

No one was injured and police say they haven’t identified any suspects.

They’re asking for any video from home security cameras or cell phones taken in the area around midnight Thursday.

Anyone with information should contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.