KNAU and Arizona News

AZ wildlife officials encourage bear awareness as holiday campers flock to the forest

Published July 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST
Arizona wildlife officials are urging visitors and residents in the state’s high country to take precautions to avoid bear encounters ahead of the 4th of July holiday. They say people should keep their distance from the animals that can be unpredictable and possibly dangerous.

The Game and Fish Department says black bears will usually detect people and leave the area unless the animal has been conditioned to human and their food. Campers and hikers should safely store food and reduce scents that could attract bears.

The warning comes after a man was killed in the Groom Creek area near Prescott last month by a black bear. Officials say people shouldn’t run if they encounter a bear as it could trigger a chase.

