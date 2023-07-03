© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs gives $1.5 million to Yavapai County law enforcement to fight human and drug trafficking

Published July 3, 2023
Published July 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST
Gov. Katie Hobbs announced that Yavapai County will get $1.5 million to fight human and drug trafficking.

The money comes from the Border Security Fund and will be split between the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Hobbs also pledged to keep working with local law enforcement to get them the resources they need.

Both Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes and Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer said there was a rise in crime in the area that they attributed to the border during a news conference with Hobbs Friday.

