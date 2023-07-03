Park Service reports heat-related hiker fatality at Grand Canyon

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a hiker died Sunday in the Tuweep area of the Canyon from heat-related complications.

The hiker, a 57-year-old female, was attempting the eight-mile hike when she became unconscious. The high temperature in the area was well over 100 degrees, and close to 115 at Phantom Ranch along the Colorado River at the bottom of the Canyon.

Park officials say rangers arrived on the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday where they pronounced the hiker deceased.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for inner portions of the Grand Canyon through at least Wednesday. Park rangers urge visitors to use common sense and prepare for extreme heat. Hiking is strongly discouraged in the interior of the Canyon during peak heat hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.