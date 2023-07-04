© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties.
KNAU and Arizona News

12 county attorneys ask Hobbs to rescind abortion executive order

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 4, 2023 at 6:58 AM MST
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

All but three of the state’s county attorneys want Gov. Katie Hobbs to rescind her executive order limiting prosecutions related to abortion.

Twelve signed a letter sent to the governor Monday, including Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai counties.

They say the order runs contrary to the status quo in Arizona, which they allege gives them discretion over criminal prosecutions unless state law provides otherwise. The letter also argues the order sets a dangerous precedent and asked Hobbs to rescind portions of the order.

The order issued last month gives state Attorney General Kris Mayes the power to handle any attempted county prosecution under state abortion laws and bans state agencies from assisting investigations for alleged violations in other states.

