Officials warn of firework use amid July 4 fire danger
Officials are warning about the use of fireworks and the potential for sparking brush fires over the Fourth of July holiday.
Fire danger is incredibly high throughout northern Arizona due to hot temperatures and increased precipitation that has led to more ground cover this year.
Any fireworks designed to rise in the air and detonate above the ground are illegal for personal use across Arizona.
All fireworks are prohibited within national forests, state parks and on state trust land.