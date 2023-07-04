© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Officials warn of firework use amid July 4 fire danger

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST
A display of fireworks for sale at Uncle Sam's Fireworks in Hammond, Ind., on May 27, 2021.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
A display of fireworks for sale at Uncle Sam's Fireworks in Hammond, Ind., on May 27, 2021.

Officials are warning about the use of fireworks and the potential for sparking brush fires over the Fourth of July holiday.

Fire danger is incredibly high throughout northern Arizona due to hot temperatures and increased precipitation that has led to more ground cover this year.

Any fireworks designed to rise in the air and detonate above the ground are illegal for personal use across Arizona.

All fireworks are prohibited within national forests, state parks and on state trust land.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsarizona firefireworks
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF