Evacuations underway as wildfire burns north of Kingman

Evacuations are underway as a new wildfire burns north of Kingman.

Officials say the blaze – known as the Stockton Hill Fire – sparked Tuesday evening about four miles northeast of Stockton.

The fire measured 195 acres as of Tuesday night and six homes in the Red Wing Canyon community remain under evacuation.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the wind is driving the quick-moving flames away from structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Northern Arizona Fire District reminded residents to avoid any areas where smoke is seen. They say crews have been delayed multiple times due to an excess amount of people and vehicles in the area.