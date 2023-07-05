© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Evacuations underway as wildfire burns north of Kingman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 5, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST
The Red Wing Canyon community remains under evacuation as the Stockton Hill Fire burns north of Kingman.
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
Evacuations are underway as a new wildfire burns north of Kingman.

Officials say the blaze – known as the Stockton Hill Fire – sparked Tuesday evening about four miles northeast of Stockton.

The fire measured 195 acres as of Tuesday night and six homes in the Red Wing Canyon community remain under evacuation.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the wind is driving the quick-moving flames away from structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Northern Arizona Fire District reminded residents to avoid any areas where smoke is seen. They say crews have been delayed multiple times due to an excess amount of people and vehicles in the area.

