KNAU and Arizona News

More evacuations possible as wildfire burns north of Kingman

Published July 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST
A plane circles above the Stockton Hill Fire 13 miles north of Kingman on Tue, July 4, 2023. The blaze prompted evacuations and could force even more residents from their homes as it advances.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
/
A plane circles above the Stockton Hill Fire 13 miles north of Kingman on Tue, July 4, 2023. The blaze prompted evacuations and could force even more residents from their homes as it advances.

Evacuations remain in place 13 miles north of Kingman as a wildfire continues to burn.

Residents in the Red Wing Canyon neighborhood were given the Go order Tuesday night as the Stockton Hill Fire move through grass and brush.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the blaze is approaching a second evacuation trigger point and more residents could be ordered to leave their homes.

Those in the Shadow Canyon area are in Set status and should be ready to leave, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the fire remained active overnight and crews worked into the early morning hours to establish a fire line.

It was originally reported at 195 acres but has likely grown and will be mapped today.

Several fire crews and aircraft are working on containment and the cause is under investigation.

Evacuees in need of shelter are asked to contact the American Red Cross and evacuated livestock can be housed at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Local NewsKINGMANArizona Department of Forestry and Fire ManagementMohave County Sheriff's Office
