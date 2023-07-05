Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Thursday and Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Thursday and Friday for nearly all of northern Arizona.

Strong winds and low relative humidity are predicted for a large swath of the region including the Navajo and Hopi nations and the North and South Rims of the Grand Canyon, along with Flagstaff, Williams and Winslow.

The red flag warning includes portions of the Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott national forests.

Gusts of up to 45 miles an hour along with relative humidity as low as 7% are expected, which officials say can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity.

Campfire restrictions remain in place throughout the region on nearly all public lands.

Meanwhile, very hot temperatures are set to remain in place for parts of the region.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Sunday.

Daytime temperatures of up to 115 degrees are expected at Phantom Ranch and elsewhere in the canyon’s interior for the weekend.

Officials say people should drink plenty of water even if they’re not thirsty and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Park officials say a woman died last weekend from heat-related causes in the remote Tuweep area of the Grand Canyon.