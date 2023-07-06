© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Crews contain wildfire on Mars Hill in Flagstaff Thursday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST
Firefighters fully contained the small Mars Fire on Mars Hill in Flagstaff. It was reported on the morning of July 6, 2023 and grew to about 2/10ths of an acre in an area near Thorpe Park that had previously been treated.
Flagstaff firefighters have contained a small wildfire reported this morning on Mars Hill in the city.

The Mars Fire grew to about 2/10ths of an acre along the urban trail system near Thorpe Park and was moving at a slow rate of speed on city property.

According to Flagstaff fire officials, the area had previously been thinned and crews had conducted prescribed burns in recent years which slowed the spread of the blaze.

It was human caused.

Firefighters have now been pulled off the fire but will be doing periodic checks today and in the coming days.

It comes as a red flag warning is in effect for much of the region with heavy winds gusts possible along with very low relative humidity today and tomorrow.

