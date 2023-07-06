Crews contain wildfire on Mars Hill in Flagstaff Thursday

Flagstaff firefighters have contained a small wildfire reported this morning on Mars Hill in the city.

The Mars Fire grew to about 2/10ths of an acre along the urban trail system near Thorpe Park and was moving at a slow rate of speed on city property.

According to Flagstaff fire officials, the area had previously been thinned and crews had conducted prescribed burns in recent years which slowed the spread of the blaze.

It was human caused.

Firefighters have now been pulled off the fire but will be doing periodic checks today and in the coming days.

It comes as a red flag warning is in effect for much of the region with heavy winds gusts possible along with very low relative humidity today and tomorrow.