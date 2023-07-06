© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff City Council approves short-term rental regulations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 6, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST
Martin Bureau
/
AFP via Getty Images

The Flagstaff City Council approved a licensing process to regulate short-term rentals.

The move comes after the state dropped a measure that previously prevented cities from regulating such businesses last year.

The new regulations require all housing rented out for less than 30 days to be licensed with the city. The license costs $175. Operating a short-term rental without a license would result in a $1,000 fine per month. The ordinance also gives the city the ability to deny a license.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports there are currently 1,045 individual short-term rentals within Flagstaff and more than half are already registered with the city.

The regulations are set to go into effect on November 1. Coconino County is considering similar regulations.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsFlagstaffflagstaff city councilflagstaff housingAir BnBVRBO
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF