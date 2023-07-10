Crews respond to 'Bear Fire' southeast of Flagstaff near Marshall Lake

Fire crews this afternoon are responding to a wildfire southeast of Flagstaff near Marshall Lake.

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say the Bear Fire was first reported via lookout tower around 11:00 this morning. It is currently estimated at around a quarter-acre and is producing noticeable smoke.

Resources on scene include approximately 45 personnel, five engines, a fuels crew, a dozer, a water tender, and a helicopter. The fire is moving at a moderate rate through timber and grass.

Fire managers say there are currently no values at risk or structures immediately threatened. There are no road or trail closures at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.