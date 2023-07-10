Flagstaff Pulliam Airport temporarily closed for runway maintenance

The Flagstaff Pulliam Airport is temporarily closed for a runway maintenance project.

A statement from the airport says crews will apply a sealant to extend the life of the runway and add pavement markings. The runway was last repaved in 2017.

Commercial passenger service and fixed-wing aircraft operations will be temporarily unavailable during the closure. Helicopter operations will continue as usual.

The project is set to be completed and operations resume as normal on July 16.